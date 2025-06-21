LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST
BREAKING: Iran arrests 22 suspected of ties to Israeli intelligence in Qom
Jun 21, 2025, 11:56 IST

BREAKING: Iran arrests 22 suspected of ties to Israeli intelligence in Qom

Iranian police in the city of Qom report the arrest of 22 individuals since June 13, alleging their involvement with Israeli spy networks amid heightened regional tensions.

