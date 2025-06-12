LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Breaking | Gujarat plane crash: Air India flight to London with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 15:21 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 15:21 IST
Breaking | Gujarat plane crash: Air India flight to London with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Videos Jun 12, 2025, 15:21 IST

Breaking | Gujarat plane crash: Air India flight to London with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room. A total of 242 passengers were onboard the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Air India flight.

Trending Topics

trending videos