BREAKING | Ahmedabad Plane Crashes into Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College Hostel | WION
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Jun 12, 2025, 17:51 IST
| Updated:
Jun 12, 2025, 17:51 IST
Videos
Jun 12, 2025, 17:51 IST
An Air India plane has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room. A total of 242 passengers were onboard the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Air India flight.
Singaporean Vessel Fire Doused
10 Deadly Snakes Spotted Near Mount Everest | Here's Why Experts Are Worried
Outrage in Kenya After Autopsy Reveals Blogger Died from Assault in Police Custody
Breaking | Gujarat plane crash: Air India flight to London with 242 passengers crashes in Ahmedabad
Scientist Claims Big Bang Theory Is Wrong, Shares New Theory
China Provokes Taiwan With 43 Aircraft, 6 Naval Vessels
Gujarat plane crash: Air India plane with 242 on board CRASHES, turns into fireball
Ahmedabad plane crash | Buckingham Palace: King Charles is being kept updated
India: New Delhi boils under heatwave, IMD issues red alert in the region
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Tata Announces Rs 1 Cr Compensation For Kins; Ex-Gujarat CM Among Victims
Ahmedabad Plane Crash | 'There Appears To Be No Survivors' Says City Police Commissioner
Over 100 Hospitalized After Food Poisoning at Madurai Temple Feast; Probe Underway
Al-Qaeda resurrects in Africa, ominous new threat
Hawaiian Volcano: Kīlauea volcano erupts again, lava reaches over 330 feet
Iran Threatens to Strike U.S. Bases If Conflict Breaks Out Over Nuclear Program
New Delhi Sizzles Under Heatwave; ‘Feels Like’ Temperature Hits 52°C, IMD Issues Red Alert
AT&T hit by massive data breach, over 44 million customers security numbers leaked
Russia Destroys Ukraine's Airbase, NATO Scrambles Jets
Inside The Dragon's Den: 'How to Train Your Dragon' cast offers WION exclusive set tour
Operation Sindoor: Tensions With Pakistan Lift India's Defence Stocks
Germany gets ready for war with Russia, revamps bunkers, ramps up defences
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: BJ Medical College Hostel Hit In Crash | Injured Taken To Hospital
US-Iran Talks: US Begins Evacuating Army Bases In West Asia | Iran-US Tensions
LA Protests: Over 200 Arrested | Texas Calls in National Guard Amid Ongoing Nationwide Protests
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All 242 Passengers And Crew On Board Air India Flight Killed
Ahmedabad plane crash: Tata group announces ₹1 crore compensation for each victim of Air India crash
'US Military Evaluating Options To Prevent Nuclear-Armed Iran'
Protest In Nairobi After Autopsy Of Kenyan Blogger Albert Ojwang, Who Died From Assault
Breaking| Gujarat plane crash: Air India plane crashes, smoke seen rising from the spot of crash
From Concept To Combat: Done Jets Heading To War
National Guard in Texas, Marines in LA, Molotov cocktail attack: Protests over Trump admin's immigration crackdown continues
Ahmedabad plane crash: Plane crashes in Gujarat; more than 200 on board
US Pentagon launches review of submarine deal with Australia and UK
Ahmedabad plane crash: What can cause a flight to go down just after takeoff?
BREAKING | Anxious Families Of Air India Plane Crash Victims Gather Outside Ahmedabad Hospital
Israel-Gaza War: Aid group accuses Hamas of attacking its envoy
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's Navy to become bigger, better, deadlier
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani was also onboard
Iran-Israel conflict: How Iran 'stole' Israel's nuclear secrets
Ahmedabad plane crash | Ahmedabad Police Commissioner: Some locals would have also died
Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Air India Flight With 242 Crashes Into Students' Hostel
Ahmedabad Plane Crash | UK PM Starmer Says Scenes Of Plane Crash 'Devastating' | BREAKING
Breaking | Gujarat plane crash: All roads leading to airport have been sealed