/BREAKING | Ahmedabad Plane Crashes into Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College Hostel | WION

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 17:51 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 17:51 IST
An Air India plane has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room. A total of 242 passengers were onboard the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Air India flight.

