LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Blue Origin Plans Super-Heavy Rocket to Rival Falcon & Starship

Blue Origin Plans Super-Heavy Rocket to Rival Falcon & Starship

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 18:23 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 18:23 IST
Blue Origin Plans Super-Heavy Rocket to Rival Falcon & Starship
Blue Origin has revealed plans for a super‑heavy version of its New Glenn rocket, dubbed New Glenn 9×4, with nine BE‑4 engines on the first stage and four BE‑3U engines on the second.

Trending Topics

trending videos