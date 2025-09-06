LOGIN
Billions across Asia, Africa, Europe to witness Moon turning red in rare eclipse

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 06, 2025, 19:11 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 19:11 IST
A Blood Moon is set to light up the sky on the nights of September 7 and 8, offering a rare astronomical display This marks the second and last total lunar eclipse of the year.

