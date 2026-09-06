/BIHAR FLOODS: Ganga Crosses Highest Flood Mark In Patna, 19 Lakh Affected

Flood conditions are worsening across parts of North India, with Bihar among the worst affected. The Ganga has crossed its highest flood mark at Gandhi Ghat in Patna, prompting heightened vigilance in downstream districts. More than 19 lakh people across 11 Bihar districts have been affected, according to officials. Authorities have intensified rescue and relief operations, deploying boats and disaster-response teams across vulnerable areas. The latest reports say 1,345 boats, 27 SDRF teams and 10 NDRF teams are being used for evacuation and relief operations. Flooding and heavy rain are also affecting Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Delhi-NCR, with further rainfall forecast across several states. The IMD has warned of heavy rain in multiple parts of northern and central India.