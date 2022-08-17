Biden signs inflation reduction act into law | US to spend $430 bn to fight climate change

Published: Aug 17, 2022, 09:40 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
US President Joe Biden has signed the inflation reduction act into law. He hailed the bill as significant step against climate change. The package aims to make sweeping changes to US economy and to help utilities to lower-emission energy sources.
Read in App