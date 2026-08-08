/Bengaluru Food Safety Raid: Rotten Meat, Expired Milk Found in Hotels | Food Safety Crackdown

A major food safety crackdown is underway across Bengaluru after growing complaints and social media reports alleging serious hygiene violations at restaurants and hotels. On the directions of Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, 60 special teams conducted surprise inspections at three-star and five-star hotels and restaurants across the city. Officials reportedly found rotten onions, expired milk cartons, decaying frozen meat, unhygienic kitchens and vegetables showing fungal growth. Inspectors also flagged improper food storage, mislabelled products and violations of FSSAI labelling requirements. Some establishments were also found failing to properly separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. Notices have been issued to the concerned food business operators, while food samples have been sent to laboratories for testing.