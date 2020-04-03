LIVE TV
Belgians turn snorkelling masks into coronavirus face guards for medical staff
Apr 03, 2020, 09.20 PM(IST)
Researchers in Belgium have used 3D printing to develop plastic devices that can convert snorkel masks into medical face guards, to help stretched hospitals as they battle the coronavirus outbreak.