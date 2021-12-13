Belgian nuns join monks in brewing beer using a traditional recipe

Dec 13, 2021, 08:10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Maredret Abbey, founded in 1893, is a Benedictine community of 20 monks in Belgium. The Abbey's nuns, who were trying to come up with the funds for some much-needed renovations, turned to brew as a source of income.
