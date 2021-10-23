Beijing has put up fences and wires in Nepal's Humla district, cites Nepalese media reports

Oct 23, 2021, 09:10 PM(IST) WION Video Team
There seem to be no end to China's expansionist ambitions and in the latest Nepal media reports citing findings of country's ministry of home affairs indicates that Beijing has put up fences and wires in Nepal's Humla district.
