/Bangladesh President Mohammad Shahabuddin likely to resign | Sheikh Hasina return looms

Bangladesh is witnessing another major political transition as President Mohammad Shahabuddin is set to resign halfway through his five-year term. Reports suggest the government urged him to step down due to his long-standing association with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, whose Awami League government was ousted during the 2024 student-led uprising. The resignation comes just days after Sheikh Hasina announced plans to return to Bangladesh later this year despite her conviction by the country's war crimes tribunal, which she denies. Parliament Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed is expected to serve as interim president until a successor is elected.