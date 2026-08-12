/Balochistan Conflict Escalates: BLA Claims 38 Attacks Against Pakistan Forces

The security situation in Balochistan is escalating as the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claims to have carried out 38 operations across the province in eight days. According to the claims cited in the report, the attacks targeted Pakistani military convoys, armoured vehicles, camps and patrols, along with police posts, trade routes, bridges, railway infrastructure and commercial vehicles. The BLA has also claimed casualties among Pakistani security personnel and the seizure of military equipment. Pakistani authorities have not independently verified all of the BLA's claims. The latest developments come amid reports of intensified clashes between Baloch militants and Pakistani security forces. The report also cites allegations of Pakistani airstrikes in Balochistan that reportedly killed civilians, including women and children.