Bajaj Chetak Electric Review: More than just the revival of an Indian icon?

Bajaj has taken the EV route to revive one of its iconic nameplates, the Chetak. Yes, the Bajaj Chetak is back as the homegrown brand's first-ever electric two-wheeler. So, not only does it have big shoes to fill, but it has also arrived at a time when the Indian two-wheeler market is swarming with electric scooter options. Plus, it is also one of the most expensive electric scooters on sale in India. So, how does it perform in everyday riding conditions? And what features does it pack? Watch our first ride review to find out