Australian PM Albanese to visit INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier | Details

The Australian pm is on a 4-day India visit. The focus is on shared concerns about china, and deepening trade ties. Today, Albanese will watch a cricket match with Indian pm Narendra Modi. Albanese, in his maiden visit as prime minister to India & the first by an Australian premier in six years, will visit Indian naval ship Vikrant later today. The Australian prime minister is expected to discuss efforts towards a free-trade deal, following a recent interim agreement. India is Australia's sixth-largest trading partner, fourth-largest export market & second-largest export market for education. India and Australia , with japan and the united states, make up the quad. The grouping is seen as a bulwark against Chinese assertiveness in the Asia-pacific region. India & china have been locked in a border stand-off. Chinese jets have been intercepting the surveillance planes of Australia & other countries in the Indo-pacific.