Australia shelves plan to reopen borders amid Omicron scare

Nov 30, 2021, 08:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The new covid-19 variant has spread across the world, in a bid to combat the Omicron virus, Australia has shelved its plans to open international borders. It comes at a time when the country has confirmed five cases of this new variant.
