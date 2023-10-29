Australia edge New Zealand in Dharamshala: NZ fall short by 5 runs

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
Five-time champions Australia are well and truly back. Pat Cummins' side beat New Zealand in Dharamsala for their fourth-straight win. Travis Head made a roaring comeback to international cricket with a 67-ball 109, while David Warner continued his fine form to score a 65-ball 81. Rachin Ravindra slammed a 89-ball 116 but the Black Caps failed to chase down the target

