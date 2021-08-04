At least 10 people wounded after powerful blasts rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul

Aug 04, 2021, 01:55 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Powerful blasts hit Kabul on Tuesday near the city’s heavily fortified “Green Zone”, an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies. At least 10 people were wounded and were taken to hospitals in the capital.
Read in App