Asian markets upbeat: India's Nifty 50 close to new highs | World Business Watch

After months of disruption, US President Joe Biden's signed a bill suspending the federal debt ceiling on Saturday. That has given the US Treasury Department the green light to resume net new debt issuance. As of May 31, there were only 33 billion dollars left available. so, to shore up its coffers, the treasury is set to unleash a tsunami of new bonds. There will be yet more drain on decreasing liquidity with dwindling bank deposits forced to pay for it.