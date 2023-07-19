Argentina's Defence Minister, Jorge Enrique Taiana speaks to WION; Eyes Tejas Jets, Brahmos

In a bid to bolster its defence capabilities, Argentina's Defense Minister, Jorge Enrique Taiana, is in talks with India for potential acquisition of Tejas fighter jets. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Minister Taiana revealed that Argentinian pilots have evaluated Tejas but pointed out hurdles over the presence of British parts. He said, "One issue is, for example, that the aircraft doesn't have not one piece of British part because the British don't sell it to Argentina. So, in the case of Tejas, it has 16 parts from the UK. So, the company has to change and replace the parts.". The minister is in India for a 4-day visit and held talks with Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday to expand the defence cooperation and Defence Industrial partnership. He also visited BrahMos Aerospace and will also travel to Bengaluru to visit the facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). Asked if his country will be keen to buy BrahMos missiles, he said," I believe that there is a chance of that..". He also spoke on other topics like India's G20 presidency, expansion of BRICS to include his country.