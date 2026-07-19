/Argentina, Spain battle for World Cup Glory amid global political divide | Argentina vs Spain

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain is being viewed as more than just a football showdown. While both teams compete for the biggest prize in football, the final has also drawn political attention due to the contrasting positions of both nations on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Argentina’s President Javier Milei has strengthened ties with Israel and received public support from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the final. Meanwhile, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has been one of Europe’s strongest critics of Israel’s military actions in Gaza and has supported Palestinian statehood.