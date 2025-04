Apple is set to move the assembly of all iPhones sold in the United States to India by as early as next year, in fact marking a major strategic pivot away from China as geopolitical tensions and operational challenges mount. According to a report by the Financial Times, the tech giant has accelerated its manufacturing diversification plans, aiming to rely less on China, which currently dominates its production pipeline. This comes amid increasing pressure from Washington on American firms to reduce dependency on Beijing and move operations to friendlier, more stable markets.