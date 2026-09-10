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Apple: iPhone duo starts at $1,999 and arrives October 23

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 14:20 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 14:20 IST
Apple has unveiled the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, featuring a 7.6-inch inner display and an ultra-thin design. Priced from $1,999, the foldable iPhone will arrive on October 23.

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