Antony Blinken: US 'deeply concerned' about Navalny, willing to work with China on climate

Jan 28, 2021, 09.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday (January 27) that the United States is "deeply concerned" about detained Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and was considering actions in response to his detention in Russia.
