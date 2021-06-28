Antony Blinken meets Yair Lipid in Rome to fix 'mistakes' made in past

Jun 28, 2021, 08:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Israel's new Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met in Rome on Sunday. Yair Lipid opened the meeting with a reference to past mistakes made by Israel and an aim to fix them together.
