Anti-Trump Protest: Labor Day Sees Hundreds Join ‘Workers Over Billionaires’ Demonstrations

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 13:29 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 13:29 IST
Hundreds of protesters waved the American flag and denounced US President Donald Trump's policies on mass deportations and social welfare cuts. Watch in for more details!

