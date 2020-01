The yen and other safe-haven currencies were in demand on Monday, along with assets such as gold, as investors fretted that the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander by the United States could trigger a broader Middle East conflict. However, the Indian Rupee has slipped further since the conflict broke out from 71 rupees and 13 paise on New Year's. It has now risen to around 72 rupees against the US dollar. #USAirStike #USIranTension #IndianRupee #USDollar