America's revenge strikes kill 18 people in Iraq, Syria

America's retaliatory airstrikes following the drone strike on Jordan's Tower 22 has killed at least 18 people in Iraq and Syria. In Pakistan, Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been handed down three sentences. He has been give 10 years in jail, 14 years in jail, and 7 years in jail in three separate cases. What does this mean for the upcoming parliamentary polls? Malaysia has a new king, he is extremely rich and owns a Boeing 737 plane. A detailed report on #ThisWorld with @VikramChandra