LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Americans brace for war ‘ripple effects’
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 20, 2025, 10:26 IST | Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 10:26 IST
Americans brace for war ‘ripple effects’
Videos Jun 20, 2025, 10:26 IST

Americans brace for war ‘ripple effects’

2025 has been a year of turmoil, especially for American consumers. As U.S. gets directly involved in the Israel-Iran conflict, the average American is bracing for more economic shocks.

Trending Topics

trending videos