Aliens, conspiracies & abductions

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Mexican lawmakers heard testimony that we are not alone in the universe. The fossilised bodies presented in glass cases by journalist and UFO scientist Jaime Maussan at Mexico's parliament are said to be 1,000 years old. The hearing marked the Latin American country's first congressional event on UFOs. However several similar claims of Jaime Maussan have been debunked in the past. Watch the story to know the truth.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos