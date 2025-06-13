LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Air India flight crash: At least 265 dead | DNA sampling to identify victims | WION ground report
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 07:51 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 07:51 IST
Air India flight crash: At least 265 dead | DNA sampling to identify victims | WION ground report
Videos Jun 13, 2025, 07:51 IST

Air India flight crash: At least 265 dead | DNA sampling to identify victims | WION ground report

An Air India flight carrying 242 people crashed seconds after takeoff in Western India’s Ahmedabad. At least 265 casualties have been reported so far.

Trending Topics

trending videos