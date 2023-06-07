Air India flight AI173 bound to San Francisco was diverted to Russia

An Air India flight with 232 people on board left the Indian capital on Tuesday morning destined to San Francisco and was supposed to land after 15 and a half hours. But even after 40 hours since takeoff the flight has not yet reached its destination because one of the engines of the Boeing 777 developed a snag en route. The Air India aircraft was then diverted to Russia's Far East where it made a safe landing at the remote Magadan Airport.