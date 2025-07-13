LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 08:30 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 08:30 IST
Air India crash: Report reveals pilot confusion over engine controls, what happened in the cockpit?
A cut in the fuel supply to the engines caused last month’s Air India crash that killed 260 people, a preliminary report has found.

