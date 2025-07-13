LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Air India crash investigation: what happened in the final 32 seconds of AI-171 flight?
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 13, 2025, 17:45 IST | Updated: Jul 13, 2025, 17:45 IST
Air India crash investigation: what happened in the final 32 seconds of AI-171 flight?
Videos Jul 13, 2025, 17:45 IST

Air India crash investigation: what happened in the final 32 seconds of AI-171 flight?

A cut in the fuel supply to the engines caused last month’s Air India crash that killed 260 people, a preliminary report has found.

Trending Topics

trending videos