/AI startup billionaires are buying private jets | SpaceX IPO sparks massive aviation boom

The artificial intelligence boom is creating wealth far beyond Silicon Valley. As AI startups race toward blockbuster IPOs and multi-billion-dollar valuations, founders, investors, and early employees are pouring money into private aviation. Industry data shows a sharp rise in private jet purchases, charter bookings, and shared ownership programs, with San Francisco and Texas witnessing record business jet traffic. Reuters reports that AI-driven fortunes, combined with SpaceX's landmark IPO, are reshaping the luxury aviation industry. Watch how the AI revolution is giving private aviation a powerful new tailwind.