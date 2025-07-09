Published: Jul 09, 2025, 13:15 IST | Updated: Jul 09, 2025, 13:15 IST
AI impostor poses as Marco Rubio to contact US, foreign officials
In a bizarre incident, an unknown imposter pretending to be US State Secretary Marco Rubio contacted foreign ministers, a US governor, and a member of Congress by sending them voice and text messages. The fraudster used artificial intelligence to impersonate Marco Rubio as he contacted at least five senior officials, according to a state department cable seen by The Washington Post. Watch in for more details!