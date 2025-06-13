LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 13, 2025, 09:36 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 09:36 IST
Videos Jun 13, 2025, 09:36 IST

Ahmedabad plane tragedy: Sources tell WION: Black box of flight AI 171 has been recovered

A large-scale DNA sampling drive is underway to identify the victims of the airplane crash in Ahmedabad. Forensic teams are working continuously to identify victims of the Air India plane crash.

