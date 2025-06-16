LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ahmedabad plane crash: High-level committee to probe the exact cause of Air India crash
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 16, 2025, 12:11 IST | Updated: Jun 16, 2025, 12:11 IST
Ahmedabad plane crash: High-level committee to probe the exact cause of Air India crash
Videos Jun 16, 2025, 12:11 IST

Ahmedabad plane crash: High-level committee to probe the exact cause of Air India crash

Officials probing the fateful crash of a London bound Air India flight in Ahmedabad have recovered the cockpit voice recorder black box.

Trending Topics

trending videos