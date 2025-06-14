Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Ahmedabad plane crash: Expert panel formed to examine causes | High-level meet on air safety today
The death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash has risen to 274, according to the city police. While 241 were passengers on the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171, other ground casualties are believed to include medical students, staff, doctors, their families, and local residents. Watch in for more details!