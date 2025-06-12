LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 17:06 IST
Ahmedabad plane crash | DGCA: Aircraft crashed immediately after departure from runway 23
An Air India plane has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room. A total of 242 passengers were onboard the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Air India flight.

