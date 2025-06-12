LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Air India Flight With 242 Crashes Into Students' Hostel
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 12, 2025, 16:36 IST | Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 16:36 IST
Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Air India Flight With 242 Crashes Into Students' Hostel
Videos Jun 12, 2025, 16:36 IST

Ahmedabad Plane Crash | Air India Flight With 242 Crashes Into Students' Hostel

An Air India plane has crashed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, confirms the State Police Control Room. A total of 242 passengers were onboard the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Air India flight.

Trending Topics

trending videos