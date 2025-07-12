Published: Jul 12, 2025, 15:45 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 15:45 IST
Ahmedabad plane crash: Air India crash report reveals last conversation between pilots
A preliminary investigation into the Air India 171 crash reveals that fuel switches were cut off before impact and a permanent power loss was indicated by the RAT (Ram Air Turbine) deployment. While the pilots were found medically fit and well-rested, the AAIB report stops short of drawing a final conclusion. Watch for more details!