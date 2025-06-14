Published: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST | Updated: Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Videos Jun 14, 2025, 21:12 IST
Ahmedabad plane crash: 6 victims identified 2 days after plane crash, bodies handed over to families
The death toll in the Ahmedabad plane crash has risen to 274, according to the city police. While 241 were passengers on the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171, other ground casualties are believed to include medical students, staff, doctors, their families, and local residents. Watch in for more details!