Africa's Lesotho's ponies and gambling: A century-old tradition

Published: Oct 19, 2022, 02:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Have you ever imagined that a small African Kingdom like Lesotho would be having a centuries-old tradition of horse racing? Well believe it as the country is preparing the animals for the occasion. Watch the video to know more details about it.
