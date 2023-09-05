Africa's first climate summit begins in Kenya

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Africa's first-ever climate summit kicked off in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi. The 3-day event in Nairobi is billed to bring leaders from the 54-nation continent to define a shared vision of Africa's green development.

