Afghanistan: US troops to lift thousands a day from Kabul

Weeks before the US Is set to officially end its two-decade war in Afghanistan, the Taliban's lightning offensive has seen the insurgents edge closer to Kabul. Resistance from the Afghan government against the Taliban is crumbling, and now fears of an assault on the capital Kabul are running deep. Kabul, the next big target for the Taliban could be just days away from falling. However, despite the sudden territorial gains by the Taliban across Afghanistan, Pentagon believes Kabul is not facing any imminent threat.