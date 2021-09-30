Afghanistan: Mistaken identity devastates family, civilians killed due to faulty US intelligence?

Sep 30, 2021
For years, innocents have been paying the price for America's war on terror. This time in Kabul, failures in US intel have left to the killing of an aid worker and members of his family. WION was first to cast doubt on Pentagon claims over killings.
