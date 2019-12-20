A 36-year-old father gets bionic arm to feed and bathe his son

Dec 20, 2019, 11.10 AM(IST)
Danny Florence a 26-year-old father who lost his right hand and both legs to meningitis as a child can now look after his son after being fitted with a £10,000 bionic arm. Watch report. #BionicArm #DannyFlorence