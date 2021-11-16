900 items of the world's biggest music stars hit the auction block

Nov 16, 2021, 10:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Over 900 items from some of the world's biggest music stars are hitting the auction block in New York. Julien's Auction is hosting their annual "Icons and Idols: Rock and Roll" auction live at the Hard Rock Café November 19 -20
