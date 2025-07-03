3 Indians abducted in Mali amid Al-qaeda linked terror attacks

Three Indian nationals working at a cement factory in Mali were abducted by terrorists linked to banned terror outfit al-Qaida, officials confirmed on Thursday. The incident occurred when heavily armed attackers launched a coordinated assault on the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, a region in western Mali. Local reports indicate that the gunmen stormed the facility and took the workers hostage during the attack.